Gaming

'NBA 2K25' Release Rankings For Top 10 Players In The Game

It's Arguing Time!: 'NBA 2K25' Drops Overall Ratings For The Top 10 Players In The Game

Published on August 27, 2024
Source: Visual Concepts / NBA 2K25

We now know who the top 10 players are in NBA 2K25, and it’s the usual suspects, but there is some discussion about the player’s placement on that list and who is once again in the top spot.
It’s arguing time! The top hoopers in NBA 2K25 have been revealed, and once again, taking the top spot on the annual list is none other than the Denver Nuggets big man and last year’s MVP, Nikola Jokić, at 97.
Jokić retains his spot at the top with a 97 rating, a one-point dip from his 98 overall rating in NBA 2K24. He shares that spot with fellow European hoopers Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Dončić and Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo. Both ballers’ ratings increased from the previous year, with Dončić at a 95 overall and Antetokounmpo at 96.
The popular basketball video game franchise teamed up with the NBA to make the announcement. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers are not too far behind both have 96 overall ratings. The GOATs, LeBron James and Stephen Curry, are still in the top 10, earning 95 overall ratings, along with Boston Celtics champion and NBA 2K25 cover athlete Jayson Tatum.

Rounding Out The List

Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers have 94 overall ratings, round out the top 10. The Lakers are the only team with two players on the list. Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards, and the New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson, with 93 overall ratings, are just missing out. San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama now has a 91 overall rating, up from his 84 rating in NBA 2K24. WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson remains the highest-rated player with a 99 overall rating.

NBA 2K Fans Have Thoughts On The Ratings

Of course, the announcement of the ratings elicits plenty of thoughts on them, something Ronnie 2K and the dev team behind the game look forward to every year.
Whether you agree or not, we all know these numbers are not set in stone, and some of these players will see their numbers rise or fall based on their play during the 2024-25 season. We will keep our eyes on them. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

