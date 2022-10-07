Geek Out: The Best Cosplay Drip From New York Comic Con 2022 So Far…

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

With the arrival of cooler temps, pumpkin spice-infused coffee, and drinks, it can only mean one thing; it’s New York Comic Con time.

The other big comic book convention in North America that celebrates all things nerdy and blerdy is back in its glory. After a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New York Comic Con understandably took a chill pill before returning in 2021 in a limited capacity. However, the energy and enthusiasm were still there.

New York Comic Con 2022, vaccine restrictions have been lifted, but masks are still highly suggested to be worn along with your cosplay. The annual four-day event also returns in full capacity with hundreds and thousands of New Yorkers who love all things Marvel, DC, and anime converging on the Jacob K. Javits Center in Midtown Manhattan.

Hip-Hop Wired, of course, is in the building to capture the incredible cosplay that cosplayers spend a lot of money and time putting together for the New York Comic Con.

While roaming the halls of the building that was once a triage center to house COVID-19 patients, chances are high that you will bump into your favorite superheroes or anime, pop culture, and video game characters.

From Spider-Man, a staple at NYCC, to Indiana Jones, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Master Chief, Goku, Link, Darth Vader, Deadpool, and Michael Meyers, they can all be seen, and it was only day one.

You can hit the gallery below to see more photos from Day one of New York Comic Con 2022 and keep it locked for our continued coverage.

Photos: Bernard Smalls/ @PhotosByBeanz