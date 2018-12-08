Nick Cannon Pulls Up Homophobic Tweets From White Comediennes, Twitter Says He’s Late

Nick Cannon, apparently minding the business of Kevin Hart‘s bag and not his own, dredged up a bunch of homophobic tweets from a trio of white comediennes in a bid to get the cancellation popping. But as Twitter reminded Cannon, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, and Chelsea Handler have all been sufficiently checked in the past but that didn’t stay his hand.

Schumer, Silverman, and Handler’s checkered online and questionably tasteless pasts have been put through the social media blender although it is true that those women have gone on to continue working. The connection to Hart is obvious, this after some homophobic jokes of his surfaced online thus leading him to push back on apologizing for the comments but also eventually losing a cushy Oscars hosting gig.

Now that the smoke is cleared and Hart’s team are most likely securing what’s left of his career in the wake of this, Cannon calling out the comediennes comes as a case of too little, too late.

We’ve captured some of the reactions to Nick Cannon blasting these white comediennes way after the fact below and on the following pages.

And I fucking love Wreck it Ralph!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/6cHA1EQEkg — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018

Interesting🤔 I wonder if there was any backlash here… https://t.co/0TlNvgYeIj — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018

🤔 I’m just saying… should we keep going??? https://t.co/1kESA82WqR — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018

