Nicki Minaj Joins Joe Budden On Twitter Spaces, Eggs On Megan Thee Stallion Beef

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj and her beef with Megan Thee Stallion has become quite a hot topic, and a recent chat with Joe Budden displayed the depths of that rift. Via Twitter Spaces, Nicki Minaj went on a rant targeting Megan Thee Stallion, suggesting that the Houston star was never shot among other jabs.

On Wednesday (Jan. 31), Nicki Minaj joined Joe Budden, who maintains a robust Twitter Spaces community, for a 40-minute chat with the unavoidable topic of Megan Thee Stallion at the center. At several points in the discussion, Minaj suggested that Megan was never shot by Tory Lanez and that Roc Nation and an entity she referred to as “the machine” is responsible for the issue between the women.

Minaj also shared that she believes social media users were being paid $250 to disparage her online, only to turn around and say they’re supporting her diss track “Bigfoot” and once more saying the so-called machine is behind all of this.

“This is a dialogue between me, the machine and a bunch of different machines having to come together constantly using different people. When one fails, let’s go somewhere else and try,” Minaj said.

Because of Minaj’s vocal tones and voice changes, some were suggesting, as they’ve done previously, that the Queens superstar has a substance abuse problem. However, Minaj claims she’s never done cocaine and even said she’s willing to be tested.

On Twitter, reactions to Nicki Minaj discussing Megan Thee Stallion with Joe Budden went wide. We’ve got a handful of them below.

—

Photo: Getty