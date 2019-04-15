Nicki Minaj’s Mic Was On Struggle During Surprise Set For Ariana Grande’s Coachella Set, Twitter Reacts

Coachella was all the rage this weekend as fans took in the performers which included the headlining set from Ariana Grande to close out Sunday’s events (April 14). The singer brought out friend and collaborator Nicki Minaj in a surprise set but technical difficulties made it a tough night for the Queens superstar.

Twitter and the Coachella crowd was ablaze with excitement during Minaj’s introduction but things swiftly went downhill when it became apparent Minaj’s microphone was jacked up and that she couldn’t hear herself. Grande blasted the sound man for jacking up the big moment but the show had to go on despite the embarrassment suffered.

Both fans and detractors of Minaj took to Twitter to comment on the moment with most seemingly siding with the fact the issues were out of Minaj and Grande’s hands. We’ve collected some of those responses below.

Photo: Getty