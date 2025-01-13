Nintendo Switch 2 Will Allegedly Be Revealed This Week, Gamers React To Big News

Nintendo Switch 2 Reveal Allegedly Happening This Week
Per Video Games Chronicle:
“I can share with you that Nintendo Switch 2 will be revealed in the coming week… I have been told Switch 2 will be revealed on Thursday, January 16… just a few days from now,” they said.
“I’ve heard that the reveal itself is going to focus almost exclusively on the console itself. There is not going to be any presence of games. There could be a game shown running on the screen, depending on how the trailer is put together, but software is not going to be a focus.”Nate The Hate claims the Nintendo Switch 2 is looking at a May or June launch. This latest news follows the ” leak” surrounding the Switch 2 at CES, which resulted in Nintendo allegedly sending lawyers to press gaming accessory company Genki for showing off a Switch 2 mock-up at CES. Gamers are reacting to the news of the long-awaited Switch 2 reveal allegedly going down this week. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
1. Truuueeee
2. Chill
3. Reeeelllaaaxxxxx
4. Bingo
5. We understand the skepticism
6. We might be
7. We understand
8. We need it
9. Pretty much all of us
10.
