Nintendo Switch 2 Will Allegedly Be Revealed This Week, Gamers React To Big News

A software showcase is allegedly coming in early March, although there are rumblings that Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater and Assassin’s Creed are some of the third-party games Switch 2 owners can look forward to playing.

Per Video Games Chronicle:

Here. We. Goooooooo. The company that Mario built will allegedly finally show off Nintendo Switch 2 this week. Video Games Chronicle reports Nintendo will finally unveil the successor to the uber-popular Nintendo Switch on Thursday, January 16, per reliable podcast Nate the Hate. The website further reports that a trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2 will showcase only hardware, similar to the previous reveal for the first Switch.Regarding first-party releases, Nate The Hate claims a new version of Mario Kart could be available at launch, followed by a 3D Mario.

“I can share with you that Nintendo Switch 2 will be revealed in the coming week… I have been told Switch 2 will be revealed on Thursday, January 16… just a few days from now,” they said.

“I’ve heard that the reveal itself is going to focus almost exclusively on the console itself. There is not going to be any presence of games. There could be a game shown running on the screen, depending on how the trailer is put together, but software is not going to be a focus.”

This latest news follows the ” leak” surrounding the Switch 2 at CES, which resulted in Nintendo allegedly sending lawyers to press gaming accessory company Genki for showing off a Switch 2 mock-up at CES.

Nate The Hate claims the Nintendo Switch 2 is looking at a May or June launch.Gamers are reacting to the news of the long-awaited Switch 2 reveal allegedly going down this week. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.