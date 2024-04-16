Bae & Baddies: Nyla Green Has The Curls & Curves That Will Definitely Turn Heads

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a minute but we’re back with an update to our running Baes & Baddies segment where we feature some of the most beautiful women we’ve discovered on social media. Our latest feature is the beautiful Nyla Green and she has curves and curls that’ll certainly turn heads for sure.

We don’t know much about Nyla Green but she’s been making moves on Instagram and other spaces across social media with her fun and flirty Reels and various looks that she shares on her pages.

What we can share is that she’s got quite a nice movement happening on X (formerly Twitter) and many of those visuals are a lot more revealing than what she shares on IG.

Nyla Green also has an active OnlyFans page and we’re pretty sure things get more risque over there. Other details about Ms. Green is that she’s sporting a 34KK bra but it’s not just the top portion that would get attention, if you catch our drift.

As we put together the gallery, we’d like to say that if you venture into the lovely model’s other digital haunts, you’re bound to see a lot more than you bargained for but we don’t think those in seek of such treasures will be disappointed by what they discover.

For now, please enjoy our latest Baes & Baddies feature, Nyla Green, and hit the link in the bio on her Instagram page for all the other spaces she’s occupying.

—

Photo: @nylagreen_ / Instagram