'Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny' Remake Is Coming This Year
‘Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny’ Remake, ‘Onimusha: Way of The Sword’ & More Annoucements From Capcom
1. Capcom Fighting Collection 2 – Pre-Order Trailer
Per Capcom:
Put up your dukes because the latest lights-out collection of fun-filled classic Capcom fighting titles, Capcom Fighting Collection 2, hits physical and digital shelves starting on May 16, with pre-orders starting today! Combining classics like Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001 and fan-favorite brawlers like Power Stone 2 in one knockout package, Capcom Fighting Collection 2 comes chock-full of new features including online play with rollback netcode and quality-of-life updates across all eight games!
As a preorder bonus, players will unlock rearranged versions of Soy Sauce for Geese and Rival Schools Medley by CAP-JAMS, available for listening within the in-game Museum! Additionally, a limited number of physical copies of the collection will include a Capcom vs. SNK original comic!
2. Monster Hunter Wilds: 6th Trailer | Into the Iceshard Cliffs
Per Capcom:
Monster Hunter Wilds Prepares for Launch with New Monster Reveals and More
Monster Hunter Wilds is nearly here! Just weeks away from the action RPG’s February 28 release, producer Ryozo Tsujimoto presented the latest news for the highly anticipated title. The showcase debuted a fresh trailer unveiling a frosty new locale, the Iceshard Cliffs. Within this snowcapped and rocky region dwells a never-before-seen monster, Hirabami. These Leviathans possess sail-like membranes that allow them to float and strike from the air with their razor-sharp tails. The trailer also revealed two returning fan-favorite monsters: Nerscylla and Gore Magala!
Watch the full “Into the Iceshard Cliffs” trailer here.
Capcom is hosting a second Open Beta Test for Monster Hunter Wilds later this month, and Tsujimoto had one more surprise for players. Hunters will be able to challenge Arkveld, the game’s flagship monster, when the beta returns! In addition to this chance to hunt the “White Wraith,” Open Beta Test 2 will introduce returning monster Gypceros, the Base Camp’s Training Area, and additional online features, such as Private Lobbies and Online Single Player mode.
Just like the previous beta, Open Beta Test 2 includes character creation with transferable data, a story mission, and free-roaming hunts with cross-platform multiplayer. However, please note the beta does not contain the recently announced performance and balance adjustments, as the development team is focused on implementing these improvements for the full game’s release. Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2 runs from Thursday, February 6 at 7:00pm PST to Sunday, February 9 at 6:59pm PST and Thursday, February 13 at 7:00pm PST to Sunday, February 16 at 6:59pm PST.
The showcase also highlighted various special features, including Photo Mode, customization options, and PlayStation®5 Pro support. PS5®Pro Enhanced features will be available upon launch, offering state-of-the-art technologies such as ray tracing and PlayStation® Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) delivering even more immersive visuals.
Monster Hunter Wilds is now available for pre-order across PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam via PC. Starting one week following the game’s launch on February 28, limited-time event quests will be introduced with special armor that players can earn as rewards. Additional post-launch updates are also planned. Please look forward to more details regarding these updates and events soon.
Steam users can also prepare for launch with the Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark tool. Available starting today, the tool allows players to measure their PC’s performance with the game. Please see the official website for details.
3. MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics – Xbox One Launch Trailer
Per Capcom:
MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will now take people for a ride on Xbox One! Today’s Capcom Spotlight featured a surprise drop of the digital version of the collection for Xbox One, making the collection now available across Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One.
Join fans from around the world in celebrating the legacy of some of the most beloved titles in fighting game history, including X-MEN™ vs. STREET FIGHTER®, MARVEL™ vs. CAPCOM® 2 New Age of Heroes, and THE PUNISHER™!
4. Street Fighter 6 – Mai Gameplay Trailer
Per Capcom:
The fiery Mai hits the streets in Street Fighter 6 starting tomorrow, February 5, across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam! Mai joins the roster as the third Year 2 character for Street Fighter 6, alongside M. Bison and Terry, with the upcoming fan-favorite Elena rounding out the roster! Be sure to also check out this month’s new “Say Hello to Mai!” Fighting Pass with items related to Mai and SNK’s Fatal Fury series!
5. Okami sequel – Project Teaser Trailer
Per Capcom:
Fans excited for the Ōkami sequel should check out this bundle bursting with beautiful Japanese-inspired worlds. Alongside Ōkami HD, the package contains The Game Awards 2024 Best Sim/Strategy Game nominee Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, which also features special Ōkami collaboration items!
Stories From Our Partners
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash