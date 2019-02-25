Oscars Not So White: The Blackest Moments From The 2019 Academy Awards

Last night’s (Feb. 24) Academy Awards, for the most part, wasn’t as white as previous years. There were plenty of Black joy moments thanks to Spike Lee, Black Panther, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Regina King and Mahershala Ali all taking home Oscars.

Typically when it comes to the Academy Awards, there isn’t much for us Black folks to cheer about due to Black Hollywood rarely getting the recognition it deserves. But this year was entirely different despite the White savior trope Greenbook taking home the big award for the night denying Black Panther and BlacKkKlansman the glory they both deserved cause they were honestly better films.

Anyway, we finally saw Spike Lee get his first Oscar (still crazy we are saying that) while rocking a gold pair of Air Jordans and act accordingly after doing so. Witnessed a comic book film with a predominantly Black cast win three awards with two black women Ruth Carter and Hannah Beacher bringing home the gold. Rejoice as Regina King get the recognition she so deserved for her brilliant performance in If Beale Street Could Talk and Mahershala become the first actor to win two Oscars for Best Supporting Actor with his exceptional portrayal as Dr. Don Shirly in the Greenbook.

If you happened to miss the many Black moments that happened last night don’t worry we compiled all of them in the gallery below for you.

Photo: Barcroft Media / Getty