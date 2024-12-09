O'Shea Jackson Jr. Slams Andrew Schulz On X,
O’Shea Jackson Jr. Slams Andrew Schulz On X Following His Weird Response To Kendrick Lamar
Andrew Schulz went too far with his response to Kendrick Lamar. The Straight Outta Compton star hopped on X and let Andrew Schulz know he did not feel the comedian’s response to Lamar’s bars on the track “Watch Out Murals” off his latest album GNX. Schulz took things to the extreme when he described, hypothetically speaking, what he would do to the “luther” crafter if they were in jail together. “Kendrick’s people and the gang affiliate, you know, everybody, his security, they will kill me, they will destroy me. They’ll find me in the street, they’ll f**king cut me up, they’ll shoot, they’ll do whatever, I’m not a tough guy … But just Kendrick? I would make love to him and there’s nothing he could do about it. Just Kendrick Lamar? I would make love to him. And the only thing that he could do is decide if it’s consensual or not,” Schulz said. He continued his weirdness by adding, “He’s talking a lot of sh*t, but if it came down to it, I could put him on my lap, I could feed him a bottle … and make love to him if I wanted to.” Terrence “Punch” Henderson, president of Lamar’s former label, TDE, responded to Schulz’s comments saying, “Wait… wait… I know as a Blackman who’s involved in Hip Hop Music, that we are a bit slow and don’t really understand sarcasm and humor… but did my guy say he want to sleep with Dot??”According to actor O’Shea Jackson Jr., the son of hip-hop icon Ice Cube,
O’Shea Jackson Jr. Had Time For Andrew SchulzIn a quote post of a clip of Schulz’s podcast Flagrant with Akaash Singh, Oshea Jackson Jr. called Schulz a “weird n***a” for insinuating that he could take advantage of Kendrick Lamar in a one-on-one fight due to the rapper’s height. Schulz then responded, “Google ‘No Vaseline’ by Ice Cube,” with Jackson clapping back, “A metaphor about getting f**ked business wise by your manager Is not the same homie. He ain’t call you a b**ch. He ain’t say f**k you. Didn’t even say your name. And your response was buck breaking. S**t was just crazy.” He later shared, “My post was from two days ago. He bring up my dad and I can’t respond? Ain’t no beef. I just didn’t like the statement.” An X user responded to Jackson, telling him to “let it go” because Schulz is a comedian. The Den of Thieves star responded, “My post was from two days ago. He brought up my dad, and I can’t respond? I have no beef. I just didn’t like the statement.” Social media also had thoughts about the back-and-forth between Jackson and Schulz. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
