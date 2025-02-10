Subscribe
Close
Gaming

PlayStation Gives Lame Explanation For Global PSN Outage

PlayStation Claims Global PSN Outage Was Due To An “Operational Issue,” Gamers Balk At Response & “Lame Offer”

Published on February 10, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PlayStation Gives Lame Explanation For Global PSN Outage

Source: Anadolu / Getty / PlayStation

Next to Kansas City Chiefs fans and Drake, no one had a crappier weekend than PlayStation console owners, thanks to a massive service outage. The company finally explained what happened, but gamers were not feeling it.
The AskPlayStation account on X, formerly Twitter, finally broke its silence on the massive service outage that kept PS5 and PS4 owners from playing multiplayer games, games that require online connectivity,y and even some games in their digital library for over 24 hours.
According to PlayStation, the outage that began on Friday, February 7, around 6 p.m. ET and ended at 6:58 p.m. ET on Saturday (February 8) was due to an “operational issue.” To compensate for ruining gamers’ weekends, PlayStation said it would offer subscribers additional days of service at no additional cost. “Network services have fully recovered from an operational issue. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank the community for their patience. All PlayStation Plus members will automatically receive an additional 5 days of service.”
That’s all they had to say? Hmm As you can imagine, gamers are not buying what PlayStation is selling, especially the “additional 5 days of service,” because it just feels cheap on their part. “What was the reason behind Network failure? this is extremely shady and tone deaf communication. I lost my profile back in ps3 hack and this one of the reason why i don’t trust this Brand atleast security wise,” one post on X read in reply to AskPlayStation’s post.  Another post read, “5 days of PlayStation Plus as an apology? That’s like getting a small fry after they mess up your entire order.” Listen, we understand that there has to be a better explanation for what happened. However, we still believe that it was Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s fault. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. Damn

2. LOL

3. Oof

4. Fair

5. Ha

6. Tears

7. Interesting

8.

9. Howling

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Related Tags

HHW Gaming playstation video games

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    "The Deadly Getaway" Premiere

    #LHHATL: Mendeecees Harris Claims He Split From Yandy Smith 'Over A Year' Ago, Claims They Were Never Legally Married

    Bossip
    Mickey Lee

    R.I.P. 'Big Brother' Star Mickey Lee Passes Away On Christmas After Suffering Several Cardiac Arrests

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close