Jeff Grubb Was Right: Sony Announces Smaller State of Play Presentation, Here’s What To Expect

Published on May 29, 2024

State of Play Goes Down Thursday, Here's What To Expect

Source: PlayStation / State of Play

Everyone owes Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grub an apology. He was absolutely correct — no surprise — that Sony is holding an event this month ahead of Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Games Showcase, but it will be the smaller State of Play.

On Wednesday, Sony confirmed it will have a State of Play presentation on Thursday, May 30.

Immediately, the company tempered expectations, announcing it would be a 30+ minute presentation that would provide “live updates on PS5 and PS VR2 titles, plus a look at PlayStation Studios games arriving later this year.”

Let The Speculation Begin

No one knows precisely what games PlayStation will show or what the company’s announcements will be, but that doesn’t mean we can’t speculate.

The announcement of this upcoming State of Play follows news that a new Astro Bot game is on the way, with sites like IGN speculating that the game could be part of the presentation.

We could also get our first peek at the PS5 Pro console and announcements about God of War: Ragnarok coming to PC, continuing Sony’s campaign to strengthen its presence outside the PS5/PS4 ecosystem.

There is also a tiny chance (we hope) to see more of Insomniac Games’ highly-anticipated Wolverine game, a possible look at the leaked Venom game, or Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 DLC.

Oh, the possibilities.

We will still head into this State of Play with the lowest expectations: Sony usually holds onto the more significant announcements for its PlayStation Showcase events.

Still, gamers and PlayStation fans are hoping we will get some significant announcements, even though Sony already told us not to expect any significant releases for the remainder of 2024.

Again, we have to wait and see; until then, you can see reactions to tomorrow’s State of Play in the gallery below.

