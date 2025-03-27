President Donald Trump Named Himself “Fertilization President,” X Recoils In Disgust

President Donald Trump Nicknamed Himself Fertilization President
President Donald Trump hosted an event this week at the White House for Women’s History Month and honored some of the top women officials in his administration. During the event, President Donald Trump referred to himself as the “fertilization president” after highlighting his stances on in vitro fertilization (IVF), causing some on X to recoil in disgust. On Wednesday (March 26), President Donald Trump held a Women’s History Month event and heaped praise upon Attorney General Pam Bondi and other key women who work alongside him. This happened in the wake of an executive order signed on Tuesday (March 25) to expand the policy on IVF access and reduce costs to patients. The executive order is largely ceremonial, as it suggests that a domestic policy aide has three months to share recommendations to IVF policies, the Trump administration is using this moment as a time to gloat. In short, the executive order does not lower the costs of IVF or provide any inroads to helping those seeking reproductive care, but what has some turning their heads is Trump’s words regarding the order. “We’re going to have tremendous, tremendous goodies in the bag for women too, the women between the fertilization and all of the other things that we’re talking about,” Trump said in the White House’s East Room. “It’s going to be, it’s going to be great.” Trump added, “I’m still very proud of it, I don’t care. I’ll be known as the fertilization president, that’s not bad, that’s not bad. I’ve been called much worse.” It appears that the president coined the nickname on the spot, and the words garnered laughter from the attendees. However, over on X, formerly Twitter, reactions to President Trump’s IVF stances and new nickname were not as favorable. We’ve got those reactions below. [h/t MSNBC] — Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty
