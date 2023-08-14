Rapper Magoo Passes Away At 50, Social Media Reacts

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Melvin “Magoo” Barcliff of Timbaland & Magoo fame has passed away. He was 50 years old.

Magoo’s cause of death remains undisclosed. Digital Black of the group Playa took to Instagram to confirm his friend’s passing on Sunday (August 13). They both are members of the Bassment Crew and Superfriendz group of creatives.

Hailing from Norfolk, VA, Timbaland & Magoo would drop several albums, including their debut, Welcome To Our World, which had the hits “Up Jumps Da Boogie” and “Luv 2 Luv Ya (Remix).” With Missy Elliott, Ginuwine, Aaliyah and Timbaland, Magoo was party of some of Hip-Hop’s most innovative sounds in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s.

“I don’t even know how to say anything at this point , I have lost 3 friends now within a month to LIFE and it’s due date ….this dude , always pushed me …I will mis you maganooo that’s what we called him,” said singer and friend Ginuwine in a tribute post.

Rest in power Magoo. See social media reactions to Magoo’s untimely passing in the gallery.

This story is developing.