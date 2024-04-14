Subscribe
Music

Rick Ross Responds In Unkind To BBL Drake, Xitter Reacts To The Petty

Published on April 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Sean "Diddy" Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2014 At Private Miami Estate

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Rick Ross went up against one of the pettiest rappers in history when he was feuding with 50 Cent many years ago. So it should be no surprise that he clearly applied those lessons when quickly retorting to the bars Drake aimed at his head when the 6 God dropped “Drop & Give Me 50.”

On “Drop & Give Me 50,” which leaked on Saturday (April 13) and many initially suspected was AI-generated, Drake went at Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross and The Weeknd. As for Rozay, Drake said the Miami rapper’s biggest records owed a lot to his lyrical contributions (“I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I’m Ricky/Can’t believe he jumpin’ in, this n*gga turnin’ 50/Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy,” rapped Drake”)

Rozay returned fire the same day with “Champagne Moments,” and he pulled no punches, and heaped on the slander, repeatedly calling Drake “White Boy” throughout the song. “N*ggas leakin’ their records when we speakin’ directly/If we keeping it gangsta, when you see me, you check me,” spits Rozay over the dramatic instrumental.

But the sh*t talking after the rapping was more dastardly as he accused Drake of sending French Montana a cease-and-desist letter (thus, why he unfollowed him on Instagram) and even accused the Toronto rapper of getting a nose job.

To this, Drake told his momma, adding that Rozay had gone racist, allegedly. Okay.

But to show how extra surly Renzel was moving, he sported a hoodie emblazoned with Drake’s image for a performance the same evening he dropped his diss song. Nefarious.

And the next day (April 14) Ross is still going in, using Drake texting his momma about their beef as more fuel to clown “BBL Drizzy” about allegedly faked abs and to call his crew the “Pastrami Posse.”

Clearly, Renzel was ready for the smoke. Check out “Champagne Moments” below and reactions to Rick Ross’ retort in the gallery.

1.

2.

3.

4. 6 Pack Slander

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11. Mystery Solved?

12.

13.

RELATED TAGS

Diss Records drake Rick Ross
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Sean "Diddy" Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2014 At Private Miami Estate 13 items
Music

Rick Ross Responds In Unkind To BBL Drake, Xitter Reacts To The Petty

Outkast and Dungeon Family 9 items
Music

Rico Wade, Dungeon Family Founder, Has Died

Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal
News

Kendrick Lamar & The Creators Of ‘South Park’ Working On A Comedy Film

Drake Performs At O2 Arena In London 13 items
News

Drake Dissed By The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky On ‘WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU’

A Different World HBCU College Tour 2024 Kick-Off Party
News

‘A Different World’ Cast Welcomed At The White House, Leads Theme Song Sing-A-Long

US-OJ SIMPSON-TRIAL
News

Cam’ron & Mase Pay Tribute To O.J. Simpson

Trending Stories
Toronto Raptors v Portland Trail Blazers
News

NBA’s Jontay Porter Facing Permanent Ban For Gambling

Joker: Folie à Deux asset
News

The Joker Smiles Again In New ‘JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX’ Trailer

Quavo
News

Quavo & Destroy Lonely “Potato Loaded,” Bryson Tiller “The Multiverse Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 4.5.24

Air Jordan 4 military blue
News

The Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” To See A Massive General Release

B.G. aka Christopher Noel Dorsey
News

B.G. Could End Up Back In Jail For Violating His Probation

Trill Burgers
News

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Named in New Lawsuit From Ex-Business Partners

Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 15, 2024
News

Beyoncé Reveals Tracklist For Rumored Country Album ‘Cowboy Carter’

Future
News

Future & Metro Boomin ft. Travis Scott & Playboi Carti “Type Sh*t,” E-40 ft. Trae Tha Truth “Succaz” & More | Daily Visuals 3.27.24

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close