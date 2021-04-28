The JBP Boyz Are Byke To Business: Rory & Mal Return To ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Joe Budden Podcast went through a lineup change recently when longtime co-hosts Jamil “Mal” Clay and Rory Farrell left for reasons only known to them. On Wednesday (4/28), the JBP Boyz joined host Joe Budden after a few weeks and it appears that loyal fans of the pod are excited about the news.

While Rory and Mal’s presence was definitely missed, Joe Budden’s friends, Ice, and Ish, filled in capably while learning the job of podcasting on the fly. Both men, just like Rory and Mal, have career and business interests not related to the podcast world, but they brought a certain amount of real talk and tough love that fans of the show have rarely witnessed over the past five years.

Fan speculation as to why Rory and Mal vacated their microphone duties has ranged from unspoken beef to money issues and a host of other maladies. While we haven’t listened to the latest podcast episode to know exactly what Rory and Mal’s takes are, it is known that Budden was in contact with Rory over the break and it was apparent Budden missed his friends more than he missed them being co-hosts.

The return to the normal format might be a bit of a shakeup again for some considering the chemistry Ice and Ish provided, along with vocalist Emanny and other random guests. The podcast was just finding a good rhythm with the updated lineup, but the fans were committed to a return of the original crew during the duration.

At any rate, it’s good to see the gang back together. Hopefully, and perhaps with a larger space, Ish and Ice can make it back on later episodes.

