Ryan Reynolds Puts On His Cape For Wesley Snipes' Blade

Ryan Reynolds Gives Wesley Snipes His Flowers, Calls For “More Blade” Following High Praise For His ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ Cameo, Marvel Fans Agree

Published on August 23, 2024
Source: Marvel Studios / Deadpool & Wolverine / Blade

Deadpool might be “Marvel Jesus” after “resurrecting” the MCU with Deadpool and Wolverine. Can he do the same for Wesley Snipes’ Blade movie franchise? After Deadpool and Wolverine did what many expected it to at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, Ryan Reynolds has been sharing moments from the cameo-filled goodbye to the Fox Marvel universe and giving props to each of the actors who helped him, Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy make history.
One person in particular, Reynolds, has been showering with praise, none other than Wesley Snipes, the original cinematic version of The Daywalker, Blade, aka “Marvel Daddy.”
In a post to his social media accounts, Reynolds echoed sentiments shared by many Marvel fans, who call for Snipes’ Blade to return. Snipes has been credited with saving Marvel from bankruptcy with his hit 1998 Blade film, followed by 2002’s Blade II and 2004’s Blade: Trinity. The latter also starred Reynolds but was not as well received as the first two films, which allegedly led to some bad blood between the two actors. So, you can imagine Snipes’ return as the human/vampire vamp hunter in Deadpool and Wolverine generated a lot of excitement, and Reynolds acknowledged that. In an Instagram post, he called for “More Blade Please,” wanting Snipes’s version of Blade to get a sendoff akin to Hugh Jackman’s “Swan Song” in Logan. “The reaction when @realwesleysnipes enters the movie is the most intense thing l’ve heard in a theater. People screaming with uninhibited joy and love is also the sound of a legacy. More Blade please. #DayWalker ***A Logan-style send off, specifically,” Reynolds wrote. We can’t argue with that.

Can Ryan Reynolds Push Kevin Feige To Give Snipes’ Blade Another Movie?

We don’t know how much influence Ryan Reynolds has over Marvel Studios’ head, Kevin Feige, so it’s not certain that something like that will happen. But he has a sound bargaining chip worth $1.029 billion. There is also that Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali as the titular character currently stuck in “development hell.” Still, Feige insists that his studio is taking its time so they can deliver a good film. Still, many fans feel like Ryan Reynolds; you can see those reactions in the gallery below.

1. E-Man with some ideas for a Wesley Snipes movie, Kevin Feige we you are listening

2. We hope not, because we want BOTH!

3. We all did.

4. No debate here.

5. Time is indeed a flat circle

6. Salute

7.

8.

9.

https://twitter.com/IsntDaveOne/status/1826405795430629644

10.

https://twitter.com/TurtleMac24/status/1826454391756292183

