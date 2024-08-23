Ryan Reynolds Gives Wesley Snipes His Flowers, Calls For “More Blade” Following High Praise For His ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ Cameo, Marvel Fans Agree

Deadpool might be “Marvel Jesus” after “resurrecting” the MCU with Deadpool and Wolverine. Can he do the same for Wesley Snipes’ Blade movie franchise?

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In an Instagram post , he called for “More Blade Please,” wanting Snipes’s version of Blade to get a sendoff akin to Hugh Jackman’s “Swan Song” in

.

Can Ryan Reynolds Push Kevin Feige To Give Snipes’ Blade Another Movie?