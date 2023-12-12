HHW Gaming: ‘The Day Before’ Devs Is Working With Steam To Issue Refunds After Scamming Gamers, X Users React

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Day Before might be one of the biggest scams in video game history.

Fntastic, the studio behind The Day Before, a game that overpromised to deliver some sort of open-world The Last of Us experience but easily failed to live up to its expectations, is now saying it will offer refunds to the poor souls who bought into what many are calling a scam game.

Spotted on IGN following a disastrous launch that saw The Day Before’s studio announce it was shutting down just four days after the game launched in early access, Fntastic announced it would be working with Steam to issue refunds and even removed the purchase button from the game’s page.

The game was once the most-wish-listed game on Steam and is now the worst game ever made after players and critics bashed it for not coming close to what the trailers promised it would be.

Players immediately began calling it what many believed it to be, a scam and loudly demanded a refund. Fntastic confirmed that it was working with its publisher, Mytona, to refund any player who wants one.

To put in perspective how dire this situation is, Steam’s refund policy states that refunds will not be honored to requests made within 14 days of purchase and with less than two hours of game time, so the company seems to be waiving this policy.

Gamers Are Dragging Fntastic & Deservingly So

Fntastic has taken to X, formerly Twitter, to issue “statements” on the matter.

“Answer to those who ask for a refund. Mytona and we’re currently working with Steam to allow refunds for any player who chooses to request one, regardless of game time. Fntastic received $0 and will receive nothing from The Day Before sales,” the post read.

As expected, the statement drew some very critical responses from gamers.

“Unbelievable that you guys hyped this game up so much and this is the end result,” said one X user. “You guys are an absolute disgrace to the video game industry.”

In response to the passionate post, Fntastic responded, “This was our first big experience. Sh*t happens.”

In response to Fntastic’s heada** post, another user on X wrote, “Shit happens? You blatantly misled people with your ‘gameplay’ trailers that were completely fake and didn’t represent the released product at all. You lied. Got caught red handed and wanna misdirect your fuck ups.”

In a separate statement, Mytona, who currently retains ownership of The Day Before intellectual property and put up some coins to get this game made, came through with a much better statement:

“We are sorry for the fact that the game didn’t meet the expectations of the majority of the players. Today we will work with Steam to open up refunds for any players who choose to make a refund. We’re in contact with Fntastic regarding the future of the game.”

What a mess. Well, at least Skull Island: Rise of Kong and The Lord of The Rings: Gollum are no longer the worst games of the year. That title sits firmly with The Day Before.

You can see more reactions to possibly the biggest grift in gaming history in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Fntastic / The Day Before