Seinfeld Woke: Chris Rock Let Ricky Gervais & Louis C.K. Hurl The N-Word, Twitter Wants A Trade?

Chris Rock played himself. An old video of the renowned comedian along with Ricky Gervais and Louis C.K. happily using the N-word went viral on the Internets last night (Dec. 22) and people are livid Rock let the white guys cook.

The clip is from 2011’s Talking Funny on HBO. Louis C.K. made a joke about how white people are rich all their lives, but when a Black guy gets rich it’s “countdown to when he’s poor again.”

The crack evoked laughs from everyone, with Rock adding C.K. is “the blackest white guy I f*cking know.” He added, “All the negative things we think about Black people, this f*cker…”

But before Rock could finish the sentence, C.K. jumped in and said, “You’re saying I’m a n*gger?”

Rock responded emphatically, “Yes, you are the n*ggerest white man I have ever…ugh…”

Ricky Gervais was cracking up like a schoolboy while Seinfeld was the only one showing any concern. After some awkward, infuriating and continued rationalizing by C.K. for his use of slur, Seinfeld added, “You’ve found the humor of it. I haven’t, nor do I seek it.”

Just peep how Louis C.K. just so casually says the N-word—and with the hard “E.R.,” not the “n*gga” nuance some like to put forth as an excuse.

Needless to say, Twitter is going in, with some even demanding Rock be traded for Seinfeld (who isn’t exactly ideal, at all, even if he is homies with Wale). While Rock is getting the lion’s share of the criticism, let’s not act like the beef isn’t with Louis C.K. and Ricky Gervais. C.K. was already trash, and now Ricky Gervais can chill with him in the dumpster, too.

It’s just that Rock, whose comedy is known for its sharpness on race, left people disappointed when he giggled as two white guys used the N-word, while Seinfeld was the only adult to chide them for their, ya know, racism.

Peep some of the reactions in the gallery.

—

Photo: Getty