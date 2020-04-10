Skullcandy’s Latest Earbuds Not Only Provide Great Sound But Bring Awareness To Mental Health Issues

Music with a mission to improve mental health, that’s Skullcandy’s plan to help bring awareness to mental health issues plaguing Millennials and Generation Z, especially during this difficult time.

The company announced earlier this week it will be dropping limited-edition product/art bundles that will feature Skullcandy’s hottest true wireless products as part of its new Mood Boost campaign.

Each bundle comes with free hard to come by art prints by renowned graphic designers and pop-culture artists, including London-based Tina Touli and design duo Rude. New York City artist Queen Andrea and France/Asia-based Paiheme Studio are also involved in the campaign.

Speaking on the campaign and the startling numbers of people suffering Skullcandy Chief Marketing Officer, Jessica Klodnicki added:

“The statistics are startling, The World Health Organization reports more than 300 million people suffer from depression worldwide. As we looked to create our new take on moods and music, we wanted to listen carefully to the voices of our core customers. It became very clear that mental health is a critical topic for them. Mood Boost is our way of shining a spotlight on this issue and ways to seek help.”

Klodnicki further added:

“Our younger customers believe that, if they buy from us, we should have a greater responsibility to the issues facing their generation. Mood Boost is an important answer to their request that businesses do good in the world.”

Fans of the brand can also look forward to insightful athlete content from Skullcandy’s roster of surf, skate, and snow athletes through interviews that will deliver uplifting stories. Of course, being that Skullcandy is an audio brand, there will also be exclusive music content. Artists such as rapper Rico Nasty who was also featured in the brand’s ’12 Moods’ campaign, LatinX singer-songwriter, Cuco; Indie-pop singer/songwriter Gus Dapperton and London-based pop sensation, Rina Sawayama.

The first drop arrived on April 7, and it’s celebrating the mood ‘Blissful’ and features Skullcandy’s Sesh True Wireless Earbuds in a limited Green silhouette.

As pictured above, we got our hands on a pair of the limited buds, and for $59.99, they deliver crisp sound and offer an excellent snug fit that will stay nice and secure while in your ear. Included in the packaging are gels to adjust the fit if needed. The battery life is superb, offering a very respectable 10 hours of use off a single charge.

There were some connectivity issues; besides that one hiccup, the Sesh True Wireless Earbuds are an excellent accessory to have during your travels (when we can go back outside), especially at that price point.

The limited blissful bundle is available right now on Skullcandy’s website, so you better move fast before they sell out. Keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired.com as we will keep you updated when Skullcandy announces the next drop. For more photos, hit the gallery below.

—

Photo: Skullcandy/ Bernard Smalls/ @PhotosByBeanz