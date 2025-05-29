Subscribe
Stephen Miller's Wife Leaves White House To Work With Elon Musk

Stephen Miller’s Wife Leaves White House To Work With Elon Musk, X Jokes He Lost His Wife To A Billionaire Immigrant

Published on May 29, 2025
Source: Getty Images / Stephen Miller / Katie Miller / Elon Musk

According to X, formerly Twitter, Donald Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff and known hater of immigrants, Stephen Miller, might have lost his wife to the richest immigrant on the planet.
Katie Miller, the wife of Stephen Miller, is reportedly following Elon Musk out of the White House, starting rumours that there is trouble in racist paradise, aka the Trump White House.

Three sources familiar with the matter told CNN Katie Miller, who had been working as a top adviser and spokesperson for the Department of Government Efficiency, is joining Musk in the private sector. Like Musk, Katie Miller was employed as a special government employee since Felon 47’s unfortunate return to the White House while previously being paid by the Republican consulting firm P2 Public Affairs in an advisory capacity for private clients, including Apple, before deciding to work with DOGE. Miller’s special government employee status was set to expire on Friday, hitting the limit of 130 days of service, and according to Raw Story, has been helping Musk by setting up interviews for the Tesla chief not related to his “work” with the government. In one of his most recent interviews, which many believe was the nail in the coffin for Trump and Musk’s MAGA bromance, Phony Stark was critical of the Orange Menace’s legislative centerpiece of his political agenda, his “big beautiful” budget bill.

Social Media Is Clowning Stephen Miller

When news of Katie Miller joining Musk hit the timelines, “throuple” began trending, with many clowning Stephen Miller, saying that he lost his wife to an immigrant.
Other posts joked about Miller being the next sucker to carry a child for the billionaire procreator. “extremely buried lede today is that Elon Musk probably seduced Stephen Miller’s wife to impregnate her with another test tube baby,” one user on X wrote. While all of this is happening, Stephen Miller has been rage-tweeting about the fact that Trump’s “big beautiful bill” will explode the debt. He also had kind words to say about the “work” DOGE did, claiming it was just the start of things to come.
We won’t be shocked if he was typing that while grinding his white nationalist teeth.
He’s still gonna get these jokes though. We compiled the best ones in the gallery below.

