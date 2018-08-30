Stic From dead prez, “Queen of Green” Yoli & Yvonna Wright Speak On Green Is The New Black Panel

Afropunk 2018 is best known for its festival style and stellar performances. Toyota, one of the festivals top sponsors held a panel as a part of the overall Afropunk Brooklyn experience focusing on African Americans actively engaging and participating in sustainable living.

Friday (August 24), at Sweet Chick Brooklyn in Flatbush, Kerene Tayloe, policy director for Green For All led a panel featuring hip-hop artist Stic of Dead Prez, Yvonna Wright of Lomar Farms and self-proclaimed “Queen of Green,” Yoli. Topics touched on by the group included the emerging the green movement among people of color and building coalitions of green advocates during the brunch.

Photo: Toyota/Afropunk