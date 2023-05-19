Summer Walker Drops ‘Clear 2: Soft Life’ EP, Twitter Says It Gives Early Erykah Badu Vibes

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Summer Walker is one of the premier vocal and songwriting talents of her era as evidenced by her loyal fanbase who pack out her shows and support the projects she drops. With the release of her latest body of work in Clear 2: Soft Life, Summer Walker is getting some comparisons to a legendary songstress known for the heady vibes after fans gave their first impressions.

Summer Walker, 27, delivered her third EP, Clear 2: Soft Life, on Friday (May 19), a 9-song offering that features J. Cole and Childish Gambino. The EP is the sequel to Clear, released in 2019, and is the first release in two years since Walker’s Still Over It album. Steve Lacy and Solange Knowles add their production touch to the EP’s outro, “Agayu’s Revelation.”

After its release, fans of Walker began comparing the album’s vibes to the great Erykah Badu, who is still very much a leader in the music space and serves as a living inspiration for several other artists. Along the way, the comparisons then morphed into praise for Badu but fans made sure to center Walker as she embarks on a new audio journey.

From the reactions, it appears that Walker is moving away from the vibes of Over It and Still Over It, although the track “New Thoughts” harkens back to some of that earlier material in its own way.

Check out the project below and keep scrolling to check out reactions from Twitter.

—

Photo: Getty