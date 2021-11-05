Summer Walker Drops ‘Still Over It’ LP, Twitter Fans Give Glowing Approval #StillOverIt

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Summer Walker is one of the leading voices in R&B music and has a penchant for expressing emotions that encompass the entirety of relationships in the social media era. The singer and songwriter just unleashed her Still Over It album to the masses after months of teasing, and fans are giving the project some early approval.

Still Over It rings in at 20 tracks and features a bevy of R&B and Hip-Hop stars from all across the nation adding their perspective to the album. While it isn’t explicitly said, many have come to believe the album was inspired by Walker’s real-life relationship and subsequent breakup with producer and ex-boyfriend, London On Da Track. Surprisingly, London has several production credits on the new album despite the pair having some public beef earlier this year.

The album features Cardi B, JT of the City Girls, Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, Pharrell Williams, Ciara, and SZA. As evidenced by song titles such as “Toxic” and “Switch A N*gga Out,” it should be expected that anyone going through a rough patch in their current situation will find plenty to identify with by way of the album. And for anyone in the doghouse as of the moment, it’s going to be a mighty tough weekend for you if your boo is a Summer Walker fan.

On Twitter, folks are chiming in with their favorite tracks and choice lyrics, and many definitely are saying that Walker is singing what they’re feeling. We’ve looked at some of the reactions and listed the best ones down below.

Summer Walker’s Still Over It is available for online purchase and streaming at your preferred DSPs.

Click this link to find the album.

Photo: Getty