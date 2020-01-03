Twitter Reacts To More Damning Revelations From Lifetime’s ‘Surving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning’

It’s been almost a year since Lifetime’s explosive documentary Surviving R.Kelly exposed him to be the pedophile we knew him to be finally leading to his arrest and jailing. To kickstart the year, the television network returned with Part II of the doc series titled Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning returned with even more damning accounts of his predatory behavior.

The first part of Surviving R. Kelly was one of the most significant moments of 2019, as it was the no.1 trending topic on Twitter for all three nights that it aired. Following its showing, R. Kelly’s fall from grace happened quickly with him being dropped from his label and subsequently jailed without bond as he faces two federal cases for his alleged crimes.

In the follow-up, Surviving R. Kelly: The Reckoning, the series will follow the same three consecutive night formula as its predecessor. The docuseries returned on Thursday (Jan.3) night with two one-hour episodes, which shed more light on R.Kelly and the treatment of his victims and how he was able to get away with it for so long.

The first episode opens up with Kelly’s brothers Bruce and Carey once again detailing their childhood and the alleged sexual abuse that the singer experienced as a child. Both Bruce and Carey claim their brother was sexually abused around the age of eight by a man named Mr. Henry, whom they described as the “neighborhood uncle.” We also learn that Mr. Henry “tried some inappropriate things” and that Kelly’s mother called the cops on Mr. Henry. Before the police arrived on the scene, Mr. Henry suffered a beatdown at the hands of men from the neighborhood.

Unfortunately, Mr. Henry never saw the inside of a prison because he allegedly bribed Kelly’s mother, and the case went away. Ironically it’s the same behavior her son would use to silence many of his victims with the help of attorney Susan E. Loggans who helped many of Kelly’s victims settle for numerous victims music journalist Jim DeRogatis revealed. Kelly’s brothers also spoke on a female family member whos name was redacted sexually abusing both Carey and Robert as well.

As far as the victims, we get harrowing details from Tiffany Hawkins, who is described as the first survivor of R. Kelly’s wrath and how the singer used her to recruit other girls before solely using her for sex. We also meet Faith Rogers, another survivor who has filed a lawsuit against Kelly, alleging he exposed her to an STD and while receiving numerous threats from people associated with the singer.

As we reported before the docuseries airing, Dame Dash spoke on Aaliyah and how she just wanted to get away from the singer following the annulment of their marriage. Jimmy Maynes, an artist manager and former SVP Creative at Jive Records, told how the label tried to enable Kelly’s behavior by sending him to Chicago to buy up as many copies of the infamous pee tape as he could. There were even two white women, sisters, Lindsey Perryman-Dunn and Jen Perryman-Emerich, who actually sat up and caped for Kelly.

