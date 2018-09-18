Teddy?: ‘Atlanta’ FX Character Teddy Perkins Crashing The Emmys Had Twitter Shook

FX’s hit show and Donald Glover’s brainchild Atlanta may have not won many awards, except for Katt Williams’ brilliant guest appearance, last night at the Emmys, but the show won the night on social media.

Atlanta‘s brilliance managed to ooze from the screen into real life during the television’s biggest night with the appearance of one its most iconic characters. Viewers were thrown for a loop when the frighteningly hilarious character Teddy Perkins was immediately spotted sitting front row giving Bill Hader a congratulatory hug for winning Best Actor over Donald Glover and other.

Twitter quickly put on its detective hat and went full Scooby-Doo trying to figure who was behind all that prosthetic makeup. Everyone’s first guess was immediately Glover reprising the iconic role due to the fact he was missing from his seat while Perkin’s was there. But that theory was quickly put into question when Glover showed up front row leading people to believe it was Glover’s Atlanta co-star LaKeith Stanfield playing the character.

That idea was also was dismissed when a photo of Glover, Stanfield, Brian Tyree Henry, and Perkins surfaced. It was a brilliant moment that will go down in Emmy’s history. To see Twitter’s reaction to Perkin’s crashing the event and their displeasure for Atlanta being snubbed denying us a Perkins’ acceptance speech hit the gallery below.

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC / Getty