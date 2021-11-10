Tap Dancin’ Terry Crews Skins & Grins In New Amazon Commercial, Twitter Gets Buff Bozo Out The Paint

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Terry Crews at one time was considered one of the most beloved comedic actors in Hollywood before he put on his tap shoes and leaned into some thoughts and opinions nobody asked him for. In a new spot for Amazon, Crews pleads with folks to come work for the company but Twitter is getting the buff bozo out the paint.

Via Amazon’s TikTok page, Crews essentially pretends that someone of his means actually cares about working at one of the company’s massive warehouses. Using all his teeth to express faux joy, Crews pitches the idea that Amazon has tons of jobs available, offers paid tuition, and health benefits. You know, stuff a decent company should do for employees that have reportedly worked in subpar conditions.

It’s hard to believe that Amazon’s marketing team actually paid for this crap.

Check out the video spot and the reactions from Twitter below.

Photo: Getty