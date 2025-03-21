Tesla Cybertrucks Face Massive Recall, X Reacts
Tesla Cybertrucks Face Massive Recall After News Of $1.4B In Funds Going Missing
Tesla is continuing to face record numbers of protests and, at times, vandalistic acts at dealerships around the country in response to Elon Musk’s government-gutting DOGE efforts as he heads the agency. The electric automotive giant saw itself trending on X, also owned by Musk, with observers taking note of a recent recall of Tesla Cybertrucks and reports of $1.4 billion going missing. As seen on CNBC, Tesla is moving to recall over 46,000 Cybertrucks because of a faulty exterior trim panel that has the potential to detach while driving, prompting valid safety concerns. The outlet adds that the recall is for a part on the truck known as a cant rail and all trucks manufactured between November 2023 and February 2025, as the company confirmed in a filing to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration this past Tuesday (March 18). The company says that if owners are in possession made in that time frame can take the vehicle to a service department to have the cant rail replaced free of charge. This recall comes as a new report from the Financial Times notes that $1.4 billion in funds have seemingly disappeared, and the timing couldn’t be worse for Tesla as stock prices continue to sink while Musk spends much of his time heading DOGE and ordering unpopular cuts and firing to essential government services in a bid to halt fraud and waste. Further, global protests against the brand have marred its image as a leader in the EV space with other companies making gains as the market landscape shifts in other directions. On X, formerly Twitter, there are reactions to Tesla’s stock numbers, the missing funds, and the decrying of vandalism and protests. We’ve got those listed below. — Photo: Getty
