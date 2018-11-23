The King Back: Disney Drops New ‘The Lion King’ Trailer, Twitter Excited To Go Back To Pride Rock

The food was still settling in our stomachs when Disney decided to snatch everyone’s wigs and have us in our feelings when they unveiled the first trailer for the live-action remake of The Lion King.

Take our money now!

That is what the masses on the social media platform were saying after watching the iconic scene from Disney’s animated classic The Lion King reimagined in the upcoming remake. Our hearts collectively melted like the ice cream still fresh on top our Thanksgiving pies as Rafiki presented a young prince Simba to the animal inhabitants of Pride Rock.

The short clip was enough to get adults more hyped for the film than their own children would be. The trailer also highlighted the stellar cast of the film. The Beyhive was thrown in a frenzy just at the mere sight of Beyoncé’s name even though her voice was not featured in the trailer and the possibility of a duet with Donald Glover.

The film arrives in theaters July 19,2019, and despite knowing it’s going to hurt seeing it again, everyone is ready to relive that powerful yet sad scene of the great Mufasa’s death all over again. It’s the circle of life right? Think there is still time to cast The Migos as the hyenas? The Lion King joins Disney’s upcoming slate of heavy-hitters coming in 2019 which includes Aladdin, Toy Story 4, Dumbo, Captain Marvel and The Avengers 4.

To see the reactions to the return of The Lion King hit the gallery below.

Photo: Disney