HHW Gaming: Link & His Ultrahand Is Hyrule’s Final Hope In Epic Final Trailer For ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom’

If this latest trailer didn’t excite you even more for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, you have no pulse.

When Nintendo said they had another trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to Breath of The Wild, many wondered what more the video game company could show us about the game that we have not seen already.

Well, the action-packed, 3-minute final trailer before the game’s impending launch had plenty of eye candy to show while an epic remix of the iconic Legend of Zelda theme blasts through the speakers, pretty much invoking single tears of joy from Zelda fans worldwide.

As far as the game’s plot, Hyrule is in trouble again from some new threats that will require Link, aka Hyrule’s “final hope,” as Princess Zelda calls him in the trailer to link up with allies old and new to take down new enemies, and of course, as always, Ganondorf has found a way to return to stir up trouble.

Link must pick up the Master Sword again and use his new Ultrahand and building abilities to fight on the ground, take to the skies, and even get his Mission Impossible on to defeat his longtime nemesis while trying to find Princess Zelda and save Hyrule from doom.

All in days work for Hyrule’s longtime hero.

The Hype Is Real For Tear of The Kingdom

Video game Twitter is currently sharing its thoughts about the new trailer, and, yes, they are ready to save Hyrule…AGAIN.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom arrives on May 12; a limited-edition Nintendo Switch OLED is also available for pre-order.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Nintendo / The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom