HHW Gaming: Critics Love ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom,’ Video Game Twitter Crowns It Game of The Year Already

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Is the Game of The Year competition already over? Many critics and gamers believe so with the arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Today is a big day for Nintendo. Reviews have officially dropped for Tears of The Kingdom, and it is no surprise that it keeps the same energy as Breath of The Wild and then some.

Right now, on OpenCritic, the game is sitting at a mighty 97 rating based on 62 critic reviews, earning the title of the “best-reviewed game on the website. On Metacritic, a 96. Tom Marks of IGN gave Tears of The Kingdom a perfect score, writing in his review, “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is an unfathomable follow-up, expanding a world that already felt full beyond expectation and raising the bar ever higher into the clouds.”

“An excellent sequel and one of the best Zelda games ever made. A follow-up that builds upon and refines the achievements of the original while adding many new and equally innovative ideas of its own,” GameCentral said in its review, where they also gave the game a perfect score.

“Tears of the Kingdom is a triumph of open-ended game design that pays homage to the best parts of the Zelda franchise’s own storied history–and sometimes exceeds them,” Steven Watts wrote in his review for GameSpot.

Is The Game of The Year Debate Already Over?

The ridiculously high reviews for the game have gamers and critics saying Tears of The Kingdom is a lock for Game of The Year honors. That is a safe bet because Breath of The Wild was met with similar praise when it hit the Nintendo Switch in 2017.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom arrives on Nintendo Switch consoles on May 12. You can see more reactions about the GOTY lock in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Nintendo / The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom