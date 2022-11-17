It’s Not All Good Baby Baby: Fans Are Not About Meta’s Virtual Concert Featuring The Notorious B.I.G.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Notorious B.I.G. just told Coachella’s hologram Tupac to hold his beer. The late Brooklyn Hip-Hop star will live in the virtual world and perform for fans thanks to Meta Horizon Worlds.

While Mark Zuckerberg is currently axing employees left and right, his company Meta is still trying to make its virtual space a thing and hopes the East Coast Hip-Hop legend can help.

The Notorious B.I.G. will perform at a hyperrealistic concert in the metaverse as of the Meta Horizon Worlds virtual event series.

Fans can expect to see Sean Diddy Combs, aka Love, dancing during the virtual performance that will also have a narrative experience of the “Juicy” crafter told by American music journalist Touré.

Meta’s Horizon Worlds is the company’s attempt at a virtual reality social space that Oculus Quest users can access.

Owners of the VR peripheral can watch the premiere on December 16 or stream it on Meta Quest TV after.

Don’t own an Oculus headset? You can watch the concert in 2D via the Notorious B.I.G.’s official Facebook page.

Fans Think This Is Just Profiting off The Notorious B.I.G.

The announcement of the virtual event has been met with a lot of criticism.

Despite having the blessing of The Notorious B.I.G. estate and Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, being involved, fans are still like NAH.

“Tons of respect to Meta for giving people what they want. A new reason to be mad at Meta,” one tweet read.

“Is there a way to leave your likeness to absolutely no one when you die?” another user asked in a tweet.

Another tweet joked, “This is how the TV shows in GTA V look.”

Yikes.

We’re sure there are some fans excited about this virtual moment.

You can see more reactions from the folks unhappy about this Meta mess in the gallery below.

—

Photo: META / The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit