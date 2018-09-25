Tomi Lahren Tells Michelle Obama To Have A Seat, Twitter Gathers Her By Stringy Headtop

Tomi Lahren has a talent for getting dragged, and that was on display once again on Monday after she stuck her neck out there. In response to former First Lady Michelle Obama asserting that her husband Barack Obama was the last real president the nation had, Lahren told Mrs. Obama to have a seat and Twitter is currently snatching up those dry blonde tresses.

“Michelle Obama said we “had” a great president. By what measure? Not in economic growth. Not in border enforcement. Not in strength on the world stage. Sit down, Michelle,” Lahren wrote Monday (Sept. 24) morning.

This was in response to Obama’s speech in Las Vegas this past Sunday addressing the When We All Vote event, put on by a voter registration organization that she serves for as its co-chair.

“You know, we saw that happen. We experienced that we had a great president, but every couple years folks sat out and said ‘well, I did my part, I voted once, I’m done, I’m out,'” Obama said. “And I’m just telling you that democracy doesn’t work that way.”

As expected, Twitter has been bombing on Becky Bumboclaat since then and we have the carnage listed out below.

Michelle Obama said we “had” a great president. By what measure? Not in economic growth. Not in border enforcement. Not in strength on the world stage. Sit down, Michelle. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 24, 2018

—

Photo: WENN