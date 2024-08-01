Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce Breaks Record With Third Selection To ‘Madden NFL’ 99 Overall Rating Club

No surprise, but Travis Kelce is back in the Madden NFL 99 Club.Travis Kelce continues to keep winning. The Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end is coming off his third Super Bowl championship and is in one of the most high-profile relationships in the world thanks to hooking up with Taylor Swift Now, Kelce can add being the only NFL tight end to earn a spot in the Madden NFL 99 Club three times. Kelce joins former teammate Tyreek Hill , Madden NFL 25 cover athlete Christian McCaffrey , and offensive line Trent Williams.Along with the announcement that Williams was making the club, EA also dropped the ratings for edge rushers and other offensive linemen.

Edge Rushers Offensive Linemen

Myles Garrett (98 OVR) 1. Trent Williams (99 OVR) Micah Parsons (98 OVR) 2. Zack Martin (97 OVR) T.J. Watt (97 OVR) 3. Penei Sewell (96 OVR) Maxx Crosby (97 OVR) 4. Lane Johnson (95 OVR) Nick Bosa (96 OVR) 5. Tyron Smith (95 OVR) Josh Hines-Allen (91 OVR) 6. Tristan Wirfs (94 OVR) DeMarcus Lawrence (91 OVR) 7. Chris Lindstrom (94 OVR) Khalil Mack (90 OVR) 8. Laremy Tunsil (94 OVR) Alex Highsmith (89 OVR) 9. Frank Ragnow (93 OVR) Trey Hendrickson (89 OVR) 10. Creed Humphrey (92 OVR

Travis Kelce’s Briefcase Had Some Different Swag In It

Like his fellow NFL brethren before him, Kelce was gifted with a briefcase, a golden Xbox controller, and a custom greeting from retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. The only thing that made his 99 Club care package different was that he was given a custom podcast microphone instead of the gold chains the other players received.Here is the complete list of highly-rated tight ends and cornerbacks.

Tight Ends Cornerbacks

Travis Kelce (99 OVR) 1. Sauce Gardner (97 OVR) George Kittle (97 OVR) 2. Jalen Ramsey (96 OVR) Mark Andrews (94 OVR) 3. Patrick Surtain II (95 OVR) T.J. Hockenson (91 OVR) 4. Jaire Alexander (93 OVR) David Njoku (90 OVR) 5. L’Jarius Sneed (92 OVR) Evan Engram (88 OVR) 6. Charvarius Ward (91 OVR) Sam LaPorta (86 OVR) 7. Marlon Humphrey (91 OVR) Dallas Goedert (85 OVR) 8. Denzel Ward (90 OVR) Dalton Schultz (84 OVR) 9. Trent McDuffie (90 OVR) Cole Kmet (83 OVR) 10. Marhson Lattimore (90 OVR)

