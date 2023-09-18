HHW Gaming: Trolli x ‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’ Link Up For Exclusive In-Game Content

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Trolli Candy links up with PUBG: Battlegrounds for a delicious collaboration that also adds flavor to your Battlegrounds experience.

Announced on National Video Games Day, the first-ever partnership between the gummy candy company and popular video game invites gamers to join the Sour Brite Squad.

The collaboration will see four collectible Trolli x PUBG packs featuring iconic PUBG characters on retailers’ shelves nationwide until December.

Gamers will get their hands on the yummy gummies and access exclusive in-game content, including custom Trolli character skins adorned with Trolli’s sour neon Trolli worms.

“More than 50 percent of Trolli consumers identify as avid gamers, so we know that our Trolli brand is closely connected to the culture,” said Hope Hruska, Brand Manager for Trolli. “We’re always looking for unexpected ways to show up for the gaming community, which is why we’re excited to merge Trolli’s neon brite world with PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and bring to life iconic elements of the game that gamers have never seen before.”

PUBG: Battleground players can grab the in-game content when purchasing four specially marked packs of Trolli gummies, including:

You can see more photos from the collaboration in the gallery below.

Photo: Trolli Candy / PUBG: Battlegrounds