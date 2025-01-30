Trump Blames Obama, Biden & DEI for DC Plane Crash
Twice Impeached Trump Blames Obama, Biden & DEI for DC Plane Crash On His Watch, Social Media Goes Off
Speaking to reporters at the White House, he quoted in familiar scattergun style from what he said were “various articles [that] appeared prior to my entering office”.
“And here’s one,” Trump said. “‘The FAA’s diversity push includes focus on hiring people with severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities.’ That is amazing. And then it says FAA … says people with severe disabilities are most underrepresented segment of the workforce, [they] said, ‘They want them in, and they want them, they can be air traffic controllers.’ I don’t think so. This was January 14, so that was a week before I entered office. They put a big push to put diversity into the FAA’s program.”
He appeared to be reading from a report published by Fox News.
Trump continued: "Brilliant people have to be in those positions, and their lives are actually shortened, very substantially shortened because of the stress where you have many, many planes coming into one target, and you need a very special talent and a very special genius to be able to do it."During his diatribe he also baselessly blamed Joe Biden and Barack Obama for the crash. At one point he also placed blame on former transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, who obviously no longer works in the administration.
