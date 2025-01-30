Twice Impeached Trump Blames Obama, Biden & DEI for DC Plane Crash On His Watch, Social Media Goes Off

On Thursday, January 30, Donald Trump confirmed he is the last person anyone seeking healing should want to hear from after a tragedy. The twice impeached President proved so when he proceeded to blame Barack Obama, Joe Biden and even DEI for the plane crash near Washington, DC on Wednesday night (Jan. 29).Trump’s speech started off well enough with the President reading the speech in front of him, sounding wooden with no real empathy, as to be expected. Then he started ad-libbing and per usual, he started talking crazy. He also seemingly had an assist from FOX News. Reports the Guardian

Speaking to reporters at the White House, he quoted in familiar scattergun style from what he said were “various articles [that] appeared prior to my entering office”.

“And here’s one,” Trump said. “‘The FAA’s diversity push includes focus on hiring people with severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities.’ That is amazing. And then it says FAA … says people with severe disabilities are most underrepresented segment of the workforce, [they] said, ‘They want them in, and they want them, they can be air traffic controllers.’ I don’t think so. This was January 14, so that was a week before I entered office. They put a big push to put diversity into the FAA’s program.”

He appeared to be reading from a report published by Fox News.

Trump continued: “Brilliant people have to be in those positions, and their lives are actually shortened, very substantially shortened because of the stress where you have many, many planes coming into one target, and you need a very special talent and a very special genius to be able to do it.”

During his diatribe he also baselessly blamed Joe Biden and Barack Obama for the crash. At one point he also placed blame on former transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, who obviously no longer works in the administration.Needless to say, social media is dragging the Orange Overload for his latest failure at leadership, and deservedly so. See some fo the most poignant commentary in the comments.