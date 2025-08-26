Trump Grants College Access To 600K Chinese Students, MAGA Fumes

On Monday (August 25), President Donald Trump quipped that he would grant access to 600,000 Chinese students amid trade talks with China, angering some of his most ardent supporters. While there has been some response from elected officials and members of the so-called MAGA base, the intensity of the pushback seems muted in comparison to the “war on woke.”

As reported by the Washington Examiner, President Trump told a group of reporters about his intention to allow students to study in America while he attempts to negotiate a favorable trade deal.

“We’re going to allow, it’s very important, 600,000 students,” Trump said. “We’re going to get along with China. But it’s a different relationship that we have now with China.”

Trump made the statement regarding the students just before meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, and was asked if he’d conduct a similar meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“I’d like to meet him this year. President Xi would like me to come to China, Trump replied. “We’re taking a lot of money in from China because of the tariffs and different things.”

Trump also used the moment to take a dig at former President Joe Biden, saying that the communist-led nation took Biden “to the cleaners” regarding trade deals and the like. If this plan goes forward, this would double the number of Chinese students currently studying in America.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized the move, stating that it could serve as a security issue if these students have links with China’s Chinese Communist Party.

We should not let in 600,000 CHINESE students to attend American colleges and universities that may be loyal to the CCP.

If refusing to allow these Chinese students to attend our schools causes 15% of them to fail then these schools should fail anyways because they are being propped up by the CCP.

Why are we allowing 600,000 students from China to replace our American student’s opportunities?

Conservative influencer and Trump adviser Laura Loomer echoed Greene’s stances, writing, “Remember when China viciously attacked and mocked Trump from one of their state media accounts when he said he won the 2020 election? They mock election integrity because they are Communists. Why would we want more of them here?”

On X, the reactions to President Trump’s offer to bring more Chinese students to the United States to study are all over the map. We’ve got a handful below.

