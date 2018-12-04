Turtle Beach’s New High-Performance In-Ear Battle Buds Geared Towards Gamers On The Go [Photos]

If you enjoy playing your Nintendo Switch during your daily commute but dread using over-the-ear headphones Turtle Bay has heard your prayers. Today the company announced the launch of its new affordable high-performance in-ear Battle Buds.

The Battle Buds were designed explicitly for Switch owners and mobile gamers in mind delivering. The feature that stands out the most is the boom microphone that Turtle Beach promises to deliver “crystal-clear” in-game with other players. Now if you’re worried about looking ridiculous out in public because of the boom mic, you can rest easy it is removable.

The Battle Buds also features an inline microphone that will allow users to answer phone calls and talk trash while at your local Wi-Fi enabled coffee shop. Oh and if you’re wondering if they work with any other systems, the answer is yes. On top of having 10mm speakers that deliver “full-range” sound, they also come with a standard 3.5mm connection to ensure compatibility with nearly all mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

All of that sounds expensive, but the Battle Buds will only run you $29.95 and come in two color options a sleek black or white with teal accents. If you are in the market for good gaming headphones, you can pick up a pair exclusively at Target stores or the company’s website www.turtlebeach.com. With the holidays coming up you can definitely add them to that Nintendo Switch bundle you bought for the gamer in your house.

To see more detail images of the Battle Buds hit the gallery below.

Photo: Turtle Beach