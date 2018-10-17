Get Your Wigs Ready: Rumored Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland Album Has The Beyhive Buzzing

Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z might have wrapped up their On The Run II tour, but that doesn’t mean the work is stopping for King Bey. According to fan speculation, there is another joint album coming, and this time it will feature fellow Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland.

The Beyhive’s antennas were at attention when a suspicious countdown began on the “Everything Is Love” official Instagram account. Immediately another page surfaced on the gram by the handle @RoseIVYou which only fueled rumors sharing a video featuring some very familiar vocals as rose bloomed. Also, social media detectives took notice to the account just following Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Tidal, Nicki Minaj and Netflix’s IG pages.

Some hardcore Bey fans quickly deciphered that vocals are chopped up rearranged version from Beyoncé’s “Grown Woman” record. Regardless Beyonce and Kelly Rowland fans are getting their wigs ready to be snatched by the duo and are prepared to re-up on their Tidal accounts again. As far as they are concerned, there is something in the works and they will be ready when it comes.

To see the reaction to the rumored joint album hit the gallery below.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty