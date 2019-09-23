Unlike Agholor: Philly Hero Blasts Eagles WR Nelson Agholor After Rescuing Babies From Fire

A Philadelphia man has dropped one of the best sports-related soundbites of the year, this after he assisted in the rescue of babies from a house fire. While talking with reporters, the man took a shot at Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who dropped some key passes in the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions.

As posted and shared by CBS Philly executive producer Steve Lindsay, an as of yet unidentified Philadelphia man is seen in the video clip explaining how he helped firefighters rescue babies from a burning home. Towards the end of explaining how a man was tossing babies out the window while other good samaritans caught them, Agholor’s troubles on the field came into play.

“My man just started throwing babies out the window and we was catching em, unlike Agholor,” the man said with obvious disgust after the squad lost Sunday (September 22) 27-24.

The video clip, which Lindsay dubbed as the “most Philly soundbite” has gone viral. We’ve got some of the reactions below.

The most Philly soundbite goes to this guy who helped catch children thrown from a window during a fire. pic.twitter.com/3rH69gU2fL — Steve Lindsay CBS (@SteveLindsayCBS) September 23, 2019

View CBS 3’s full report on the blaze and rescue here.

—

