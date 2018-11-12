Vince Carter To Rock The OG Nike Shox BB4 For The Rest of The NBA Season [Photos]

At the height of his career Vince Carter was often referred to as “Half Man, Half Amazing” due to his ability to defy gravity and make posters on a nightly basis. Though he signed with Nike in 2000 his Shox BB4 sneakers never really enjoyed the commercial success or cult following like those of Michael Jordan, Penny Hardaway or Charles Barkley.



Still many fans of “Air Canada” (he was the franchise player of the Toronto Raptors at the time) loved the Nike Shox and in an interview with Nike, Carter himself fondly reminisces about the sneakers he wore when he took flight in Sydney and put Frederic Weis on a poster he didn’t want any parts of.

“The success of the dunk started the legend of the shoes. But I myself went to another level with them, too. I became a star player in the BB4.”

If that wasn’t the nastiest in-game slam dunk of all-time it’s at least top 3. Just sayin.’

Either way almost two decades after the release of the sneaker, Vince is paying homage to the OG kicks by wearing the classic silhouette for the remainder of the 2018-19 NBA season. Whether or not he’ll make some new posters in them at the tender age of 41 is anyone’s guess but sneaker heads closely watching the game will surely enjoy the memories they’ll be conjuring up.

Check out pics of the kicks and “the dunk” below and let us know if you’d be interested in copping a pair should they get retro’d.

—

Photo: Nike