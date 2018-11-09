Funk Faking Beckies Pretending To Be Black Get Called Out On Twitter

Just as we’ve had to remind our white brothers and sisters that Blackface is never okay in recent weeks, once again Black Twitter is giving lessons to that side of the map about appropriating the culture. A Twitter user who once got into it with Nicki Minaj fans used her vast platform to call out a disturbing trend of, in her words, white women “cosplaying” as Black women.

Writer @Wannas world opened up the discussion earlier this week with the tweet below:

Can we start a thread and post all of the white girls cosplaying as black women on Instagram? Let’s air them out because this is ALARMING. — Wanna (@WannasWorld) November 7, 2018

From there, several examples of white women putting on a classier and less abrasive form of Blackface on for the masses. Other Twitter users chimed in with their disdain as well, and the unsavory practice has been dubbed “n*ggerfishing” on the social media network.

And now, a solid word from the great Vince Staples.

Niggerfishing is caucasians posing as black and beautifuls on social media. If we catch you in the streets niggerfishing we will jump you and take your social. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) November 8, 2018

We’ve collected some of the responses to this rising and truly unfortunate epidemic as @WannasWorld calls it. Check them out below.

