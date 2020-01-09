Boxing Becky Crowned “White Tyson” After Delivering Roadside Fade

While there is a potential world war brewing, a shakeup in the Royal Family and other issues abound, Twitter will find a way to pull humor out of the thin air at all times. A video of two white women squaring up alongside a busy street got brutal when one of the fighters floored the other, with Twitter crowning her “White Tyson” for her boxing skills.

The video, posted by Twitter user @Theory901, highlights two young women sizing each other up in the street with cars passing by and a person recording the scuffle via what appears to be a smartphone. The woman wearing a green tanktop exhibited her skills from the onset, which @Theory901 noted in his caption for the tweet.

“I KNEW FROM THE FIRST JAB THIS B*TCH WAS WHITE TYSON,” the user wrote.

It’s clear that Green Tanktop was trained as a fighter as she kept her feet apart, stood in an orthodox stance, and stepped into her jabs while circling her opponent. The woman in black tried to rush her and got easily sidestepped and both women were talking shit.

Then, out of nowhere, Green Tanktop connected with a short hook on the button, and the woman in black crumpled as the person recording the fight screamed out “damn!” at the knockout. Twitter’s street boxing analysts noted that the woman in black didn’t have her footing right nor did she keep her hands up properly as Green Tanktop did. But to be fair, the woman in black stood back up, a little wobbly no doubt, but still ready to get it on.

Twitter has been firing off the “White Tyson” jokes all day and we’ve got the best of them listed below.

I KNEW FROM THE FIRST JAB THIS BITCH WAS WHITE TYSON 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fA3uYHtoCN — YouTube: Theory901 🍿 (@Theory901) January 8, 2020

