Pop Culture

Roman Reigns Reveals He Voted For Trump, WWE Fans Are Sick

Roman Reigns Is Getting Superman Punched On X After Admitting He Voted For Donald Trump In ‘Vanity Fair’ Interview

Published on April 17, 2025
Comment

Source: Getty Images / Roman Reigns / Donald Trump

WWE fans are losing their sh*t, and are outright disappointed in popular wrestler Roman Reigns throwing support behind the tariff abuser and divider-in-chief, Donald Trump.
Say it ain’t so, tribal chief, say ain’t it so. That’s what wrestling fans are saying to Roman Reigns after he said in a recent interview with Vanity Fair that Trump was the “clear choice” when casting his vote in the 2024 election, despite him being a registered Democrat. Per Vanity Fair:

Anoa’i is a registered Democrat, but he considers himself a centrist. In the most recent election, however, he says the choice was “very clear.”

“One person was giving us information. One person was answering questions, so it wasn’t that hard,” he says.

When I ask if that means that he backed Trump, Anoa’i pauses for a few seconds.

“I support our president. Trump is one of those guys where he’s got a vast history and a huge background. He’s been in entertainment. He’s been in big business, politics. At this point, I’m supporting a bright future for our country. Positive and competent leadership. For us to be what we’re supposed to be—to be a world leader and carry that respect and do what a world power like us should be doing.”

Reigns, real name Joe Anoa’i, did note that he isn’t totally onboard the MAGA train and that his support for Orange Mussolini isn’t unconditional. He does take issue with Trump going after political rivals, adding, “It’s like he needs that adversary,” while joking, “the world seems to be more like wrestling than any other form of entertainment.” We wonder how he feels about the Trump administration sending people to El Salvadorian prisons by mistake, gross misuse of tariffs, and his administration’s attack on DEI, given that he is a person of color.

Social Media Is Superman Punching Roman Reigns

As expected, wrestling fans are BIG MAD and very disappointed in Reigns admitting to supporting Trump and have not been holding back in their criticism of the WWE superstar.
fuck triple h, fuck donald trump, fuck roman reigns, fuck anyone defending this and especially fuck you hulk hogan,” one post on X, formerly Twitter said.  Another post read, “roman reigns is a trump supporter? THIS IS MY 9/11.” Another user on X wrote, “finding out that Roman Reigns is a Trump supporter and one of the first things Trump did when he got back in office was cut funding for cancer research.. the jokes REALLY DO write themselves. just remember that wealth can’t buy health, look at Steve Jobs! just saying!” Reigns’ support for Trump shouldn’t be shocking, especially regarding WWE wrestlers. The Undertaker and his fake brother Kane, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, are both proud Trump supporters. Linda McMahon, wife of disgraced WWE owner Vince McMahon, is the current Education Secretary in the Trump Administration. What a damn shame. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

    Hip-Hop Wired

