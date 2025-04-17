Roman Reigns Is Getting Superman Punched On X After Admitting He Voted For Donald Trump In ‘Vanity Fair’ Interview

WWE fans are losing their sh*t, and are outright disappointed in popular wrestler Roman Reigns throwing support behind the tariff abuser and divider-in-chief, Donald Trump.Say it ain’t so, tribal chief, say ain’t it so. That’s what wrestling fans are saying to Roman Reigns after he said in a recent interview with Vanity Fair that Trump was the “clear choice” when casting his vote in the 2024 election, despite him being a registered Democrat. Per Vanity Fair:

Anoa’i is a registered Democrat, but he considers himself a centrist. In the most recent election, however, he says the choice was “very clear.”

“One person was giving us information. One person was answering questions, so it wasn’t that hard,” he says.

When I ask if that means that he backed Trump, Anoa’i pauses for a few seconds.

“I support our president. Trump is one of those guys where he’s got a vast history and a huge background. He’s been in entertainment. He’s been in big business, politics. At this point, I’m supporting a bright future for our country. Positive and competent leadership. For us to be what we’re supposed to be—to be a world leader and carry that respect and do what a world power like us should be doing.”

Social Media Is Superman Punching Roman Reigns

fuck triple h, fuck donald trump, fuck

roman

reigns

roman

reigns

is a trump supporter? THIS IS MY 9/11.”

Roman

Reigns

is a Trump supporter and one of the first things Trump did when he got back in office was cut funding for cancer research.. the jokes REALLY DO write themselves. just remember that wealth can’t buy health, look at Steve Jobs! just saying!”