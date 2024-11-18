Xitter Slams MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Hosts’ Trump Meeting
MSNBC’s Morning Joe program met with Donald Trump, leaving social media users to roast the pair mercilessly. With Donald Trump winning the presidential election, some media figures have begun to waver on not associating with him. According to reports, they now include Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe program. The couple met with President-Elect Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida over this past weekend to “restart communications”. Scarborough and Brzezinski disclosed their meeting on the Monday morning (November 18) episode, citing the election as a factor. “Joe and I realized it’s time to do something different, and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump but also talking with him,” Brzezinski stated. “For those asking why we would go speak to the president-elect during such fraught times, especially between us, I guess I would ask back, why wouldn’t we? Five years of political warfare has deeply divided Washington and the country.” The duo, who were once friendly with Trump, famously and consistently criticized him during his first presidential administration, with Trump firing back in posts on X, formerly Twitter. “We talked about a lot of issues, including abortion, mass deportation, threats of political retribution against political opponents and media outlets,” Scarborough said of the meet. “We talked about that a good bit. It will come as no surprise to anybody who watches this show, has watched it over the past year or over the past decade, that we didn’t see eye-to-eye on a lot of issues, and we told him so.” The two said that Trump was upbeat during their meeting and that they agreed to “restart communications,” per Brzezinski, who cited her father, former National Security Adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski, as an example of communicating with figures and countries which one disagrees with. “I will tell you a lot of Democratic leaders we have talked to this past week since the election have told Mika and me it’s time for a new approach,” Scarborough added. The news was met with scorn and derision for the MSNBC hosts from users on X, formerly Twitter. One called them “Morning Joke”. One user, Bud McLaughlin, summed up the frustration in a post: Your job isn’t to “work with” the administration, no matter who is in power. Journalists are the Fourth Estate for a reason. We are the check, not the balance.” You can see more reactions in the gallery below.The hosts of
1. Plies
2. Solomon from Missouri
3. Elzey T
4. Neo Jane
5. Max Burns
6. Keith Olbermann
7. Will Bunch
8. Portly Pundit
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash