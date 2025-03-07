YoungBoy Never Broke Again “More Leaks” [HHW Album Review]
YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “More Leaks” album brings that raw emotion we expect from him, diving into betrayal, pain, and personal struggles. Every track shows a different side of YB’s life, from his Louisiana roots to dealing with losses and love gone wrong. Let’s break down the hits and misses on the album: “Trapped Out” hits hard with YoungBoy reflecting on betrayal. He talks about having people’s backs in the past, only to find out they weren’t loyal. It’s deep and relatable, a solid track that’ll hit home for anyone who’s felt the sting of fake love. “Rich Junkie” brings the classic YB sound with a heavy Louisiana beat. If you’re a fan of him talking his talk, flexing and popping his ish, this one’s for you. It’s got that fire energy, making it one of the album’s standouts. “Jingle Bells” takes a wild turn, flipping the classic Christmas tune into something more gangster. YB sounds like he’s praying and venting about how he feels like his prayers ain’t being answered. It’s different and gives a vulnerable side to his usual bravado. “5 Night” is another solid track with beautiful violin production. YB comes through with a killer flow, making this one of the more memorable songs on the album. Then we get “Cut Throat,” which feels kinda weak. It’s the same old YB slide talk, and the random line about his ex Deja doesn’t really fit. “On Me” has YB deep in his feelings, reminiscing about the friends he’s lost to the streets. While it’s emotional, it doesn’t quite hit the same as some of his other tracks. Overall, “More Leaks” gives us a mixed bag of tracks. Some hits show YB’s vulnerability and emotional depth, while others are a bit repetitive. He’s definitely experimenting with his sound, but there’s still room for growth. Look below for the full ratings and overall score of the album.
1. Trapped Out – 7/10
2. Rich Junkie – 8/10
3. Jingle Bells – 6.5/10
4. 5 Night – 7.5/10
5. Cut Throat – 5/10
6. On Me – 5/5/10
7. 86 Prayers – 4/10
8. Trap 101 – 5.5/10
9. GD Galaxy – 5/10
10. I Need A Doctor – 5/10
11. Paparazzi – 4.5/10
12. Of Late – 4/10
13. Dump Truck – 4.5/10
14. Letter To The North – 4/10
15. Demon Seed – 6/10
16. Hey Hey – 6.5/10
17. What You Want Do – 4/10
18. Out My Mind – 7/10
19. Take Me Slow – 3.5/10
20. She A Demon – 4.5/10
