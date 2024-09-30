Subscribe
Close
News

Yung Miami Implicated In Latest Lawsuit Against Diddy

Acting Bad Together? : Yung Miami Implicated In Latest Lawsuit Slapped On Diddy By An Unnamed Woman Claiming She Was Abused & Impregnated By The Music Mogul

Published on September 30, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Yung Miami Implicated In Latest Lawsuit Against Diddy

Source: James Devaney / Getty / Yung Miami

Many people have been looking at Yung Miami following Diddy’s indictment due to her recent relationship with the disgraced mogul and wondering if she had any involvement in the alleged “freak-offs.” A new lawsuit implicates her in one of those alleged romps.
Allegedly, Yung Miami, aka Shawty Wop, and her former boo, Sean “Diddy” Combs, were acting bad together. Spotted on HipHopDX via USA Today, new documents obtained by the latter filed to the New York State Supreme Court disclose a new lawsuit from Jane Doe with some serious accusations.
The unnamed movie claims that she was subject to abuse at the hands of Diddy from 2020 through July of this year, which would mean the alleged incidents would have happened while his legal troubles were happening, even after federal agents raided his homes. The documents also alleged that Yung Miami “harassed” the woman after she discovered she was pregnant.

Per HipHopDX:

Among the many allegations, Doe says Diddy (real name Sean Combs) forced her to have non-consensual sex, drugged her with substances like ketamine, recorded their encounters without her consent and manipulated her with threats and financial control. The lawsuit also details incidents where Doe blacked out after being given drugs or alcohol, waking up with injuries and no memory of the events.

Combs allegedly tracked her movements, monitored her communications, and used intimidation to dominate her actions and limit her independence. She says she complied with his behavior out of fear of what he would do if she said no.

As for the City Girls rapper’s involvement, Doe says that after she discovered she was pregnant, Miami “harassed” her with countless phone calls telling her to get an abortion. She says she later suffered a miscarriage, however, and hasn’t spoken to Combs or anyone around him since.

The unnamed woman is seeking an unspecified amount of damages. A statement from Jane Doe’s attorneys at New York-based law firm Napoli Shkolnik called out powerful figures involved in exploiting up-and-coming artists and fans. “Powerful figures in the entertainment industry have long exploited aspiring artists and fans. Recent high-profile lawsuits aim to hold these celebrities accountable, potentially transforming industry practices and providing justice for victims. Fame and wealth do not protect Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs from serious allegations of sex trafficking and abuse.”

Yung Miami Has Denied Any Involvement

Before these latest developments, Yung Miami has been called out for response or lack thereof after sh*t hit the fan for Diddy. In an episode of her podcast, Caresha Please!, she told her best friend, Saucy Satana, about her time with Combs, saying he wasn’t violent towards her during their 2-year fling.
“I can’t speak on something that wasn’t my experience, and I can’t speak on something that I don’t know,” she said. She continued, “I can’t speak on these allegations because I wasn’t around at the time. I don’t know that person, and that wasn’t my experience.” The “Act Bad” crafter also spoke out against domestic violence, revealing in her previous two relationships, it was something she experienced, but not during her time with Diddy. Of course, users on X, formally known as Twitter, are not buying what Caresha is selling. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

1. Interesting if that happens

2. Yup

3. Lol

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Related Tags

Diddy sean combs Yung Miami

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life
    Stefon Diggs and Cardi B attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

    Pat(ernity) Nation! Stefon Diggs Spends Christmas Without Cardi B & Son Brim, Holiday Hard-Launches 2 Babies With Different Baddies

    Bossip
    Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

    Oh What Fun! Unwrap The Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Christmas 2025

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close