Yung Miami Implicated In Latest Lawsuit Against Diddy
Acting Bad Together? : Yung Miami Implicated In Latest Lawsuit Slapped On Diddy By An Unnamed Woman Claiming She Was Abused & Impregnated By The Music Mogul
Per HipHopDX:
Among the many allegations, Doe says Diddy (real name Sean Combs) forced her to have non-consensual sex, drugged her with substances like ketamine, recorded their encounters without her consent and manipulated her with threats and financial control. The lawsuit also details incidents where Doe blacked out after being given drugs or alcohol, waking up with injuries and no memory of the events.
Combs allegedly tracked her movements, monitored her communications, and used intimidation to dominate her actions and limit her independence. She says she complied with his behavior out of fear of what he would do if she said no.
As for the City Girls rapper’s involvement, Doe says that after she discovered she was pregnant, Miami “harassed” her with countless phone calls telling her to get an abortion. She says she later suffered a miscarriage, however, and hasn’t spoken to Combs or anyone around him since.The unnamed woman is seeking an unspecified amount of damages. A statement from Jane Doe’s attorneys at New York-based law firm Napoli Shkolnik called out powerful figures involved in exploiting up-and-coming artists and fans. “Powerful figures in the entertainment industry have long exploited aspiring artists and fans. Recent high-profile lawsuits aim to hold these celebrities accountable, potentially transforming industry practices and providing justice for victims. Fame and wealth do not protect Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs from serious allegations of sex trafficking and abuse.”
Yung Miami Has Denied Any InvolvementBefore these latest developments, Yung Miami has been called out for response or lack thereof after sh*t hit the fan for Diddy. In an episode of her podcast, Caresha Please!, she told her best friend, Saucy Satana, about her time with Combs, saying he wasn’t violent towards her during their 2-year fling. “I can’t speak on something that wasn’t my experience, and I can’t speak on something that I don’t know,” she said. She continued, “I can’t speak on these allegations because I wasn’t around at the time. I don’t know that person, and that wasn’t my experience.” The “Act Bad” crafter also spoke out against domestic violence, revealing in her previous two relationships, it was something she experienced, but not during her time with Diddy. Of course, users on X, formally known as Twitter, are not buying what Caresha is selling. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
