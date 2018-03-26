Flexibly Sexy: @BahaYogi AKA Alex Kaufmann Will Have You Saluting The Sun [PHOTOS]

We’re trying to be mature here and recognize that yoga as a health practice is something everyone should examine at least once in their life as studies show there are loads of benefits. But excuse us as we collect ourselves after witnessing yoga instructor Alex Kaufmann AKA @BahaYogi flex for the ‘Gram, thus making her our latest Baes and Baddies entry.
First, the fact is that despite being drop-dead gorgeous, Kaufmann officially knows her stuff. She first dove into the yoga pool in 2010 while as a student at the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada, then picked it up again in 2013 after giving birth to her daughter.
Since then, Kaufmann has chronicled her journey from yoga practitioner to a certified instructor to the tune of over 213,000 followers on her Instagram page. She also offers courses and retreats, along with gracefully stunting with her artful and body-twisting thirst traps.
Check out Alex Kaufmann AKA @BahaYogi below and on the following pages. Excuse us as we go grab a glass of water as we’re feeling a little parched.
Day 6: #WerkOpenRelease || Shiva Now, this one…this shit right here…can be intense. So take it slow and give it a try if you about that life. If you ain’t there yet – that’s fine. It takes time! Find compass pose instead for a stretch that is just as good. Hosts: @asanavanessa @bahayogi @eleonorazampatti @schun (with special guest host @chriztinamarie) Sponsors: @werkshop @yogisurprise O u t f i t || @werkshop M a t || @werkshop 🎵 BANKS – Fuck with Myself #loveyourself #knowyourworth #yoga #yogi #yogisofinstagram #yogaeverydamnday #yogachallenge
Day 5: #WerkOpenRelease || Tittibhasana A (Firefly) One of my favorite arm balances EVER! Find whatever works for you here. If you have to modify – go for it! Option to take Bhujapidasana (shoulder pressing pose) if the hamstrings are tight and not allowing the legs to straighten. Looking for a challenge? Try it in mushy sand with wet thighs 😫😅 … Need more help? I’ll post a How To tomorrow. For now, I’m making tacos 🌮🙃 But for real…corn or flour tortillas? 🌽 please! Hosts: @asanavanessa @bahayogi @eleonorazampatti @schun (with special guest host @chriztinamarie) Sponsors: @werkshop @yogisurprise T o p || @werkshop … #loveyourself #knowyourworth #yoga #yogi #yogisofinstagram #yogaeverydamnday #yogachallenge
Day 2: #WerkOpenRelease || Anjaneyasana (Low Lunge) Low lunge is the perfect pose to open your hips and prepare for splits. So, if that’s on your goal list – this is where it’s at! Also, how is it already less than a month before my Greece retreat?! Time is flying!! Hosts: @asanavanessa @bahayogi @eleonorazampatti @schun (with special guest host @chriztinamarie) Sponsors: @werkshop @yogisurprise o u t f i t || @werkshop 📸 @waterdogggg … #loveyourself #knowyourworth #yoga #yogi #yogisofinstagram #yogaeverydamnday #yogachallenge
✨200K GIVEAWAY✨ It’s the last day of the giveaway! And today is a little different. For today, I’m offering a code for $200 off my St. Lucia Retreat on November 1-6 …. The code will be valid until March 31st. There’s currently 5 spaces left. Check out my story highlights and the link in my bio for more info 💕 …. Once again, thanks a million for all your love and support 🙏🏽☺️ …. You have until tomorrow at 5pm EST to comment under the giveaway posts for a chance to win🤞🏽 …. DISCOUNT CODE: ‘200K’ …. All winners will be announced on 3.16.18 Winners will be chosen at random and can continue to comment under the photo of what they’d like to win until the end of the giveaway. #loveyourself #knowyourworth #yogi #yoga #yogisofinstagram #giveaway #BahaYogi200KGiveaway 📸 @waterdogggg
✨200K GIVEAWAY✨ I wanted to celebrate this milestone and what better way to celebrate than giving away goodies from my favorite companies 😝 Join me for 7 days for chances to win some cool stuff and get awesome discount codes 🤩 Thank you for your love and support ✊🏽❤️ … DAY 1: @dklypseswimwear (1 swimsuit of choice) ❓If you could eat only 3 foods for the rest of your life, what would they be? … HOW TO ENTER: 1. Follow me @bahayogi & the sponsor @dklypseswimwear 2. Tag a friend or two or three 😝 3. Answer the question of the day in the comments below All winners will be announced on 3.16.18 Winners will be chosen at random and can continue to comment under the photo of what they’d like to win until the end of the giveaway. … Oh, and my answer – mangosteens, ramen & germknödel 😍 … #loveyourself #knowyourworth #yogi #yoga #yogisofinstagram #giveaway #BahaYogi200KGiveaway
—
Photo: Instagram