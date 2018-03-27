Chance The Rapper Says Pulled Heineken Ad “Terribly Racist”

Chance The Rapper caught wind of an advertisement for Heineken that seemingly took a swipe at Black people according to his view of things. The Chicago rapper and activist called out the beer company via Twitter after a new visual spot for a light version of its beer.

The advertisement for Heineken Light featured a bartender at a rooftop party and spots a woman of fair skin using a pair of over-the-top binoculars. He then slides a bottle of Heineken Light past two dark-skinned women and a dark-skinned man before it makes its way to the woman with the tagline “sometimes, lighter is better.”

Chano took to Twitter immediately to rail against the spot.

“I think some companies are purposely putting out noticably racist ads so they can get more views. And that sh*t racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn’t help by posting about it. But I gotta just say tho. The “sometimes lighter is better” Hienekin commercial is terribly racist omg,” Chance tweeted Sunday night.

However, Chance tempered his tweets in saying he’s not necessarily saying folks should cancel the company.

“Im not saying boucott them or go off im just noticing how often it happens and I think they baiting consumers and tweeters and freelancers and sh*t,” Chance added.

According to a report from the BBC, Heineken officials responded to Chance’s criticism respectfully, saying that it “missed the mark” with the spot after pulling the spot from airwaves.

Watch the commercial below and let us know what you think. Is Chance The Rapper calling this correct?y Sound off in the comments section. Hit the flip to see some of the reaction from other observers via Twitter.

I think some companies are purposely putting out noticably racist ads so they can get more views. And that shit racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn’t help by posting about it. But 😂 I gotta just say tho. The “sometimes lighter is better” Hienekin commercial is terribly racist omg — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 26, 2018

Im not saying boucott them or go off im just noticing how often it happens and I think they baiting consumers and tweeters and freelancers and shit. Like I didnt wanna tweet about it so bad 😂😂 but its like how can u not — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 26, 2018

