Fame Kills Tour Starring Kanye West & Lady Gaga

After speaking the truth at the VMAs in Taylor-Swift-gate and his unfavorable descriptions by President Obama and Bill O’Reilly, Kanye West announced that he would take some time off.

The joke won’t die though. On September 19th Jimmy Kimmel bumrushed rock band The Killers live show Kanye style and gave a shout-out to Beyonce.

Ah but there will be no rest for the weary because Ye’s tour dates with Lady Gaga have been officially announced. How can he chillax when “Fame Kills” is one of the most anticipated tours of the year?

“Fame Kills: Starring Kanye West & Lady Gaga” kicks-off at the US Airways Center in Phoenix, AZ on November 10 and runs through January 24 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas

If you were Kanye you would need a hiatus too. On top of all that his label just released Kid Cudi’s long awaited debut album, The Man on the Moon: The End Of Day. Yeezy also leads the pack for BET award nominations, but there is speculation that after all that’s happened he may not show.

He is scheduled to show up at these shows though…um except Seattle. Seattle didn’t even make the list. Sorry guys.

Dates, cities and venues for “Fame Kills: Starring Kanye West & Lady Gaga” are below.

11/10/09 – Phoenix, AZ US Airways 26-Sep 10am

11/11/09 – San Diego, CA San Diego Sports Arena 26-Sep 12noon

11/13/09 – Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Ctr 26-Sep 10am

11/15/09 – Anaheim, CA Honda Center 26-Sep 10am

11/16/09 – Los Angeles, CA Staples Center 26-Sep 10am

11/18/09 – Sacramento, CA Arco Arena 25-Sep 12noon

11/19/09 – San Jose, CA HP Pavilion 26-Sep 10am

11/24/09 – Vancouver, BC GM Place 25-Sep 10am

11/26/09 – Calgary, AB Pengrowth Saddledome 25-Sep 10am

11/28/09 – Edmonton, AB Rexall Place 25-Sep 10am

11/29/09 – Saskatoon, SK Credit Union Center 25-Sep 10am

12/2/09 – Denver, CO Pepsi Center TBA

12/4/09 – St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center 3-Oct 10am

12/9/09 – Miami, FL American Airlines Arena TBA

12/11/09 – Atlanta, GA Philips Arena 3-Oct 12noon

12/12/09 – Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum TBA

12/13/09 – Norfolk, VA Scope Arena 10-Oct 10am

12/16/09 – Worcester, MA DCU Center TBA

12/18/09 – Philadelphia, PA Wachovia Center TBA

12/19/09 – Baltimore, MD 1st Mariner Arena 9-Oct 10am

12/20/09 – Buffalo, NY HSBC Arena 3-Oct 11am

12/22/09 – East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center 3-Oct 10am

12/23/09 – Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena TBA

12/26/09 – Hartford, CT XL Center 3-Oct 10am

12/30/09 – Washington, DC Verizon Center 2-Oct 12noon

1/3/10 – Uniondale, NJ Nassau Coliseum 3-Oct 10am

1/6/10 – Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre 3-Oct 1pm

1/8/10 – Ottawa, ON Scotiabank Place 3-Oct 1pm

1/11/10 – Montreal, QC Bell Center 3-Oct 12noon

1/14/10 – Detroit, MI Palace of Auburn Hills TBA

1/16/10 – Chicago, IL United Center 2-Oct 12noon

1/21/10 – San Antonio, TX AT&T Center 10-Oct 10am

1/22/10 – Houston, TX Toyota Center TBA

1/24/10 – Dallas, TX American Airlines Center TBA